Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake; Senator Investment Group LP Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Position

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Senator Investment Group Lp holds 2.00 million shares with $167.70M value, down from 2.50 million last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $214.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Crown Castle Intl (CCI) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 6,125 shares as Crown Castle Intl (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.01M shares with $132.22 million value, down from 1.02M last quarter. Crown Castle Intl now has $56.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08 million shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Alphabet Inc stake by 300 shares to 3,350 valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) stake by 138,395 shares and now owns 3.44 million shares. Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 4.95% above currents $137.92 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. The West Virginia-based Security National Tru Co has invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Enterprise Serv Corp invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 1,971 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 838,949 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ibm Retirement Fund has 6,447 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 13,810 shares. Maryland-based Lasalle Invest Mngmt Secs Llc has invested 0.83% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Daiwa Secs Group Inc owns 52,037 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,604 shares. California-based Hollencrest Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 3.13M were reported by State Bank Of Mellon. Investment Services Wi reported 1.66% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc has 0.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.51 million shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Incorporated owns 12.08M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 10.51 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Beddow Mgmt reported 54,631 shares. Harvey Cap Inc invested in 2,500 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 7,875 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Co, a South Carolina-based fund reported 158,756 shares. Paloma Prtn Management owns 36,191 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Associate accumulated 9,765 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank invested in 0.38% or 32,050 shares. 62,295 were reported by Barbara Oil. Tctc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 204,804 shares. Fund Management Sa invested in 863,200 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Tru stated it has 0.4% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 97,067 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. James Inv Rech Inc invested in 88,997 shares or 0.54% of the stock.