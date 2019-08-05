Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lowered Holding in Ngl Energy Partner (NGL) as Stock Value Rose; Selway Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nike Cl (NKE) as Market Value Rose

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.76 million shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partner (NGL) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 415,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partner for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 604,817 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 82.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.