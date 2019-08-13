Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Cheniere Energy Prtn (CQP) Stake by $8.06 Million; Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Share Value Rose While Bb Biotech Ag Has Boosted Position

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 390,264 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Prtn (CQP) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 196,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 792,340 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.22 million, down from 989,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Prtn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 7,648 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EBITDA $659M; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 118,125 shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $93.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dividend Stocks That Make the Grade – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2017, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. Stock May Be Your Best Bet for Natural Gas – Investorplace.com” published on February 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Partners Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cheniere Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Distribution Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Distribution Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.