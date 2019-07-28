Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake by $9.97 Million as Stock Value Rose; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Valuation Rose While Dafna Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 123,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69 million, up from 104,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $166.49. About 357,777 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 177,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.20M, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 6.84 million shares traded or 136.11% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem by 81,439 shares to 381,789 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Clinical Updates and Progress Across Neuroscience Pipeline During â€œSage FutureCastâ€ – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sage Therapeutics a Good Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GM’s mid-engine Corvettes roar onstage to take on Europeans – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.44 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,078 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 32,011 shares. Manchester Cap Management Llc invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Frontier Capital Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 258,877 shares. Cutter & Communication Brokerage accumulated 0.28% or 6,214 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,509 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 281,913 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 3,329 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 75,000 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 384,001 were accumulated by Ra Mngmt. Rhenman & Asset Ab reported 51,639 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 56,039 are held by Sei Invs. Ftb Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 100,790 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $62.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 509,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Lc reported 8,528 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,763 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc holds 0% or 3,858 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Stock Yards Financial Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,655 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Carroll Financial invested in 2,065 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.07% or 148,234 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Copeland Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.31% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 51,995 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Founders Financial Limited Liability Co reported 12,249 shares stake.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DTE Energy (DTE) Set to Buy Three Wind Parks in Michigan – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BT Group plc (BT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.