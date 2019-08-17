Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Its Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Position; Renesola LTD. American Depsitary Shares (each Repr (SOL) Shorts Increased By 16.45%

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) stake by 96.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 572,658 shares as Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR)’s stock rose 4.07%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 23,250 shares with $747,000 value, down from 595,908 last quarter. Healthcare Rlty Tr now has $4.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 759,482 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Renesola LTD. American Depsitary Shares (each Repr (NYSE:SOL) had an increase of 16.45% in short interest. SOL’s SI was 26,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.45% from 23,100 shares previously. With 21,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Renesola LTD. American Depsitary Shares (each Repr (NYSE:SOL)’s short sellers to cover SOL’s short positions. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.0377 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9. About 17,931 shares traded. ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has declined 53.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SOL News: 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – IN 2018, INTENDS TO CONNECT 150 MW TO 200 MW OF DG PROJECTS IN CHINA, AND TO MONETIZE 50 MW TO 70 MW PROJECTS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $64.8 MILLION WAS UP 61.2%; 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA NAMES XIAOLIANG LIANG NEW CFO; 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD SOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 23/05/2018 – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ReneSola Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTED-RENESOLA LTD – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CFO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018 (ADDS; 03/05/2018 – ReneSola Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Up on the roof: China’s Renesola bets on small-scale solar projects; 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells various solar power products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $34.27 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. It currently has negative earnings. It provides virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline, and multicrystalline solar wafers; and photovoltaic cells.

More notable recent ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Aphria’s Earnings, New York’s Decriminalization, Crapo’s Support, Pirro’s Involvement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Molson Coors Not Likely to Have Growth on Tap in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ReneSola Ltd 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ReneSola and Nautilus Solar Energy Announce the Acquisition of a 21.1MW Minnesota Community Solar Portfolio – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Amern Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 61,440 shares to 1.59 million valued at $133.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 818,660 shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (NYSE:HTA) was raised too.