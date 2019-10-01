Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased By $3.44 Million Its Orix (IX) Holding; Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Had 6 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 36.70% above currents $16.46 stock price. Pure Storage had 15 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Monday, September 9 by Susquehanna. See Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Cross Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $18.0000 Initiates Coverage On

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Orix Corp (IX) stake by 62.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 46,538 shares as Orix Corp (IX)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 28,014 shares with $2.10M value, down from 74,552 last quarter. Orix Corp now has $19.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.68. About 12,273 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – ALL STAFF OF OMAN ORIX WILL BE TRANSFERRED INTO NATIONAL FINANCE UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER; 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO NATIONAL FINANCE WILL BE COMPLETED IN NEXT FEW DAYS; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 313.14 BLN YEN (+14.6 %); 29/03/2018 – Lanka Business: Japan’s Orix sells Sri Lanka LOLC stake for Rs.12.8Bn; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 336.20 BLN YEN (+2.1 %); 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.

The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 1.26M shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 22/05/2018 – Pure Storage Launches New Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – PURE STORAGE – IN CONNECTION WITH PRICING OF NOTES, CO ENTERED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE/MORE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC PSTG.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.32 BLN TO $1.37 BLN; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC PSTG.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage Sees 2019 Rev $1.32B-$1.37B; 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage Sees 2Q Rev $296M-$304M; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.07

More notable recent Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Pure Storage, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSTG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pure Storage +2% as Susquehanna turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pure Storage boosted on growth potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pure Storage Unveils Technology Alliance Partner Program – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.