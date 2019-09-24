Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lifted Its Regency Centers (REG) Holding by $15.22 Million; Progeny 3 Lifted Cameco (CCJ) Position by $5.31 Million; Share Price Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 230,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.30M, up from 987,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 654,886 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.77M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Daiwa Securities, Japan-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 47 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Profund Limited Liability Company reported 13,473 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.09% or 2.35M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 4.09M shares. Telos Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,739 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 4,079 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Element Management Limited Liability Company holds 8,168 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 7,742 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 823,160 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 334,540 shares. Hm Payson & Communication reported 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 45,400 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $47.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 49,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,633 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).