Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.34 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Medley Management Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares and 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.