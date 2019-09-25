Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 50 6.63 N/A 2.52 20.79

Demonstrates Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.39% and 45.4% respectively. Comparatively, 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.