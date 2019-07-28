Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.06 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 0.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was more bullish than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.