Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.63 N/A 0.45 31.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.39% and 23.21%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.