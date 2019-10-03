Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 191,521,486.64% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares and 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.