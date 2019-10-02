Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparison side by side

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 1.68 44.93M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 720,032,051.28% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.39% and 16.94%. Competitively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.