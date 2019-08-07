Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.