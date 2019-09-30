Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 -8.71 N/A 2.04 2.81

Demonstrates Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has an average price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 12.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 25.39% and 29.87% respectively. Comparatively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has stronger performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.