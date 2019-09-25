Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (DSE) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Contrasting side by side

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.97 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 demonstrates Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.