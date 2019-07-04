Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Knot Offshore Part (KNOP) Stake by $360,000 as Stock Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Part (KNOP) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 211,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Knot Offshore Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $624.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 52,693 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 5.29% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.72% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 03/05/2018 – Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa Wins Prestigious Wedding Awards and Is lnducted Into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame; 16/04/2018 – KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS KNOT RE-APPOINTED AT CENTRAL BANK; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS KLAAS KNOT RE-APPOINTED FOR 7 YRS; 30/05/2018 – Knot Reappointed as Dutch Central Bank President for 7 Years; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS SIGNIFICANT STEPS WARRANTED TO PROTECT CONSUMERS, FIGHT CRIME IN CRYPTOTOKENS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NORMALISATION WILL BE GRADUAL AND SLOW; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 22/05/2018 – Gordian Knot Analytics Group Has Developed a New Approach for Measuring Brand Trust; 09/04/2018 – Knot Standard Gets New Investor

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 1.43M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares to 83,965 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Lc invested in 54,719 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 449,727 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Principal Incorporated reported 529,697 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sfmg Lc reported 3,371 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Castleark Lc invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Smith Salley And has invested 0.37% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Delta Asset Lc Tn stated it has 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Metropolitan Life Insurance has 46,578 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs invested in 5,180 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Grimes & stated it has 4,280 shares. Freestone Hldg Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Welch Group Limited Liability owns 367,947 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. The insider MUCCI MARTIN sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million. DOODY JOSEPH also sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 24.24% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.66 per share. KNOP’s profit will be $16.35 million for 9.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KNOT Offshore Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.21% EPS growth.