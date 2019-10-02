Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Eni S P A (E) Stake by $3.17 Million as Stock Value Declined; Nuwave Investment Management Position in The Coca (KO) Has Lifted by $305,850 as Share Value Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 40.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 21,153 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 15,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 12.91 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 62.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 96,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 58,113 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 154,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 602,964 shares traded or 158.31% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 11/05/2018 – Iran’s oil customers in Europe keep buying, but expect problems with financing; 06/03/2018 – SAIPEM CEO SAYS NEED TO DECIDE WHETHER TO DO SOMETHING “MORE STRUCTURAL” REGARDING ALLIANCE WITH AKER, COULD BE JOINT VENTURE; 08/03/2018 – Libya’s El Feel oilfield stays shut despite deal announced by guards; 18/04/2018 – ENI CEO: SHALE OIL NOT ENOUGH, OPEC HAS TO WORK TO KEEP BALANCE; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 06/04/2018 – ENI HAS RECEIVED REQUEST FROM MILAN PROSECUTORS TO HAND OVER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO CERTAIN OPERATIONS IN CONGO IN PERIOD 2009-2014 – SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – Shell, Eni trial on Nigeria corruption re-adjourned to June; 16/03/2018 – ENI IS NOT INTERESTED IN TERRA FIRMA’S ITALIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO – CHAIRWOMAN; 10/04/2018 – ENI CONFIRMS PRODUCTION GROWTH TARGET FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – ENI SAYS TO INVEST 7 BILLION EUROS IN NEXT 4 YEARS IN ITALY, INCLUDING 1 BLN IN “GREEN ACTIVITIES”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 17,947 shares. Alps, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,563 shares. 121,934 are held by Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated. Blume Cap Mgmt invested 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 11.88 million are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 7,060 shares stake. Prudential Plc has 1.32M shares. Markston Intl Limited Com reported 1,158 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Logan Mgmt has invested 0.7% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 781,816 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Weybosset Research Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 1.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc has 15,389 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5,224 shares to 43 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

