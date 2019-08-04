Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Sony (SNE) Position; Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Sentiment Is 0.35

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 7 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 20 decreased and sold their positions in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.42 million shares, down from 2.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 26.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 38,400 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 106,390 shares with $4.49M value, down from 144,790 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $69.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 1.26 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 18/04/2018 – SONY & CARNEGIE UNIVERSITY SIGN PACT ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 09/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sony held preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in EMI Music – Bloomberg; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Rev Y8.54T Vs Y8.54T; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony 6758.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/04/2018 – Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 21/03/2018 – Joe Bel Bruno: A @shirleyhalperin SCOOP: LA Reid is back after post Sony firing with his first signing; 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony Reach Agreement for Sony to Acquire All of Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing; 06/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Sony fast out the door at Spotify listing

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 13,600 shares to 280,600 valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Golar Lng Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 215,000 shares. Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) was raised too.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $154.26 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 31,006 shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) has declined 7.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.86% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund for 17,448 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 254,201 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 445,776 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 47,091 shares.