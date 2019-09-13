Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lifted By $652,275 Its Targa Resources In (TRGP) Holding; Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Has 1.78 Sentiment

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Targa Resources In (TRGP) stake by 1.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co acquired 16,725 shares as Targa Resources In (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.56 million shares with $61.08M value, up from 1.54 million last quarter. Targa Resources In now has $9.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 187,463 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B

Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc (QQQX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 32 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 18 cut down and sold their holdings in Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.12 million shares, up from 4.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 174,655 shares to 591,120 valued at $121.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) stake by 774,330 shares and now owns 346,859 shares. Noble Midstream was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 1.31M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested in 6,778 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 198,715 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bessemer Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Ptnrs Management Communications holds 13,200 shares. Sit Invest Associate stated it has 89,225 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 2,421 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.12% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Macquarie Gru holds 4,400 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Lvw Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 21.38% above currents $39.75 stock price. Targa Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 28. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 31,428 shares traded. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund for 49,350 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 64,689 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schnieders Capital Management Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 22,125 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.16% in the stock. American National Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 8,000 shares.