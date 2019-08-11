Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Stake in Magellan Midstream (MMP) as Share Price Rose; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Lifted Position in Paccar (PCAR) by $1.49 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream (MMP) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 457,540 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.74M, down from 480,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 676,905 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 21,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 44,186 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 1.26M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 105,200 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $129.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beacon Financial Group invested in 0.28% or 28,432 shares. Kings Point invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). United Finance Advisers Ltd accumulated 212,274 shares or 0.09% of the stock. California-based Seven Post Invest Office LP has invested 0.41% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Acadian Asset stated it has 3,723 shares. 8,108 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Adell Harriman & Carpenter, Texas-based fund reported 8,198 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hartford Mgmt holds 280 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Glob accumulated 1.78M shares or 4.22% of the stock. Leavell Invest accumulated 0.61% or 89,527 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 79,734 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,770 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $506,485 activity. 7,528 shares were sold by Davila Marco A., worth $506,485.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps holds 0% or 5,905 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt owns 2,950 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.7% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 19,000 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 91,498 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 1,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Company reported 8,245 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 25,890 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 80,320 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 21,356 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 711 shares. Snow Lp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 2.86M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mengis Management Incorporated stated it has 3,900 shares. 20,270 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt.

