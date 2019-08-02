Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holding by $6.27 Million; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.30 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 16,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 394,272 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12M, down from 410,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $130.29 lastly. It is down 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 696,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.43 million, up from 5.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 184,709 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Part (NYSE:KNOP) by 20,000 shares to 191,000 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Prtn (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 196,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,340 shares, and cut its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjas Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 16,907 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

