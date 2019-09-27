Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Holding by $615,000; M Holdings Securities Cut Its At&T (T) Stake by $2.17 Million; Valuation Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 892,339 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 65,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,058 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 132,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 14.76 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 426,170 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 41,849 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.14% or 14.42 million shares. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 325,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 32,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 329,969 are owned by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 2.81M shares. Blackrock reported 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Ancora Advsr Limited has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Arrow Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 11,706 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 45,400 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $47.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 96,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,113 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,720 shares to 40,035 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.