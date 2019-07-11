Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Its Regency Centers (REG) Stake; LEADING EDGE MATERIALS COMMON SHAR (LEMIF) SI Increased By 11900%

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) had an increase of 11900% in short interest. LEMIF’s SI was 12,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11900% from 100 shares previously. With 144,500 avg volume, 0 days are for LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP COMMON SHAR (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)’s short sellers to cover LEMIF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.0093 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1893. About 120,510 shares traded. Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Regency Centers Corp (REG) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 17,890 shares as Regency Centers Corp (REG)’s stock rose 2.09%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 987,428 shares with $66.64 million value, down from 1.01M last quarter. Regency Centers Corp now has $11.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.42. About 394,731 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The company has market cap of $18.30 million. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

More recent Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Graphite One Resources, Massive U.S., Near-Surface, High-Grade Deposit – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2014. Also Juniorminingnetwork.com published the news titled: “Victoria Gold Appoints VP Exploration and Doubles Camp Capacity at Eagle Gold Project Site, Yukon – Junior Mining Network” on April 25, 2017. Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Kirkland Lake Gold Intersects New Mineralization at Taylor Mine; Continues to Extend Porphyry Deposits to Depth – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: June 27, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 0% or 12,005 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 55,755 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 16,656 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2,168 shares stake. Fort Limited Partnership holds 1,210 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 3,874 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,474 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 131,687 shares. 5,480 were reported by Contravisory Invest Management. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 424 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Performance and fraud concerns deterring stock exchanges from listing Reg A+ IPOs – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Acquires 49% of Ijen Geothermal Project in Indonesia – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kontoor Brands: A Buy For Its 8% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. REG’s profit will be $160.04 million for 18.08 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.04% negative EPS growth.