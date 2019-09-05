Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Raised By $306,675 Its Enterprise Prods (EPD) Position; Last Week Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Analysts

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Enterprise Prods (EPD) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co acquired 10,575 shares as Enterprise Prods (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 2.72M shares with $79.22 million value, up from 2.71M last quarter. Enterprise Prods now has $62.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 2.85 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Among 2 analysts covering Sunesis Pharma (NASDAQ:SNSS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sunesis Pharma has $6 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $3.25’s average target is 212.50% above currents $1.04 stock price. Sunesis Pharma had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SNSS in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. See Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) latest ratings:

02/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $0.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 28,945 shares. C V Starr & Communications invested 8.52% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Captrust Advisors has invested 0.22% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hamlin Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.36% or 3.36 million shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 255,870 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 11,313 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cypress Cap Llc holds 30,227 shares. Seven Post Invest Office Lp holds 0.68% or 33,140 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 9,028 shares. Coastline Trust Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Qs Investors Lc reported 1,635 shares stake. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 42,773 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E also bought $150,000 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Friday, August 2.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 22.28% above currents $28.46 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Andeavor Logistics L stake by 15,000 shares to 310,651 valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 528,317 shares and now owns 1.60 million shares. Summit Hotel Prope (NYSE:INN) was reduced too.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company has market cap of $115.77 million. The firm is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia . It currently has negative earnings. It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

The stock increased 6.67% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 2.41 million shares traded or 136.56% up from the average. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has declined 61.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.78% the S&P500.