Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Westlake Chem Prtnrs (WLKP) Holding by $1.09 Million as Valuation Rose; Interocean Capital Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Market Value Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Prtnrs (WLKP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 49,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.96% . The institutional investor held 624,310 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, down from 674,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Westlake Chem Prtnrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 2,606 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 7.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MLN VS $277.4 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Rev $284.3M; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 7,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 226,283 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 233,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 453,714 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Interest Limited Ca owns 3,661 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company has invested 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 165,325 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank owns 44,878 shares. Mirador Cap Prtn LP holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,181 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il holds 52,023 shares or 4.55% of its portfolio. 66,847 are held by Girard Partners. Karp Capital Corp invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Us National Bank De reported 3.68M shares. Blackhill Cap reported 167,076 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 29,426 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 3.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Counselors Inc invested in 139,750 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,456 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,411 shares to 137,516 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $30.00 million activity.