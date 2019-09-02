Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lowered Its Dte Energy Co (DTE) Position by $17.23 Million; Huber Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $4.36 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 207,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 410,073 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 617,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 2.86M shares traded or 151.99% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 138,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.63M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 964,946 shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $372.65M for 15.89 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream by 43,665 shares to 222,859 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 10,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has 143,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 45,520 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 515,734 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Charter Trust stated it has 0.04% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Amer Intl Gru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.04% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 29,200 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Raymond James Na holds 4,053 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.15% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 3,687 were reported by Tower Cap Ltd (Trc). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 78,089 shares stake. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 1,205 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,461 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 34,529 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Century Companies Incorporated accumulated 71,964 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $248,540 activity.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 195,522 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

