Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lifted Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding; Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Sellers Increased By 49.85% Their Shorts

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Cubesmart (CUBE) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co acquired 137,700 shares as Cubesmart (CUBE)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.51M shares with $50.34 million value, up from 1.37 million last quarter. Cubesmart now has $6.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 128,394 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) had an increase of 49.85% in short interest. HOFT’s SI was 154,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 49.85% from 102,900 shares previously. With 91,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT)’s short sellers to cover HOFT’s short positions. The SI to Hooker Furniture Corporation’s float is 1.34%. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 3,084 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Hooker Furniture Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.05 million shares or 1.12% less from 10.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 41,746 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 62,908 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 870,047 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 4,150 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,339 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Nuveen Asset Ltd Co holds 46,631 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P reported 86,398 shares stake. Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.01% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 34,495 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 16,794 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,669 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited reported 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Sei Invs Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). 4,238 are held by Atria Limited Liability.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home furnishings marketing, design, and logistics firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $248.25 million. The firm designs, makes, imports, and markets residential household furniture products. It has a 8.2 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Hooker Casegoods, Upholstery, Home Meridian, and All Other.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $441,595 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by TOMS PAUL B JR, worth $100,150 on Monday, June 17. $64,136 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares were bought by Townsend Douglas. 500 shares were bought by Jacobsen Anne, worth $9,855 on Thursday, June 20. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $225,040 was made by WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR on Monday, April 22. Shares for $14,435 were bought by Huckfeldt Paul A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 66,000 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Com has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Kempen Mngmt Nv accumulated 1.63% or 562,293 shares. Schroder Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 751,496 shares. Moreover, M&T State Bank has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 17,921 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 36,374 shares. Comerica Bancorporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,058 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Prelude Capital Management Llc has 35,604 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Llc has 838,651 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 299,017 shares. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 13.44M shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Adelante Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.34 million shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,939 shares in its portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Westlake Chem Prtnrs (NYSE:WLKP) stake by 95,000 shares to 529,310 valued at $13.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Andeavor Logistics L stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 295,651 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was reduced too.