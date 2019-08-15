Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy Prtn (CQP) Holding; HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC LONDON ORDINAR (HKMPF) Shorts Up By 11.19%

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Cheniere Energy Prtn (CQP) stake by 19.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 196,675 shares as Cheniere Energy Prtn (CQP)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 792,340 shares with $33.22M value, down from 989,015 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Prtn now has $21.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 405,737 shares traded or 107.72% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EBITDA $659M

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC LONDON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had an increase of 11.19% in short interest. HKMPF’s SI was 248,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.19% from 223,500 shares previously. It closed at $24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 696,705 shares to 6.67M valued at $64.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) stake by 10,575 shares and now owns 2.72 million shares. Eversource Energy was raised too.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, makes, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system , gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.