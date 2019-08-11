Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Position; Heartland Express (HTLD) Sentiment Is 1.57

Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 72 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 46 sold and reduced their positions in Heartland Express Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 46.02 million shares, down from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Heartland Express Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 12.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co acquired 142,390 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.27M shares with $97.68M value, up from 1.13 million last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $60.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50 million shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D)

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 6.36% above currents $74.84 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of D in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. Wolfe Research maintained the shares of D in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 255,550 shares to 2.49M valued at $138.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Summit Hotel Prope (NYSE:INN) stake by 343,478 shares and now owns 1.42M shares. American Homes 4 R (NYSE:AMH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Uss Limited owns 462,297 shares. The Rhode Island-based Washington Tru has invested 0.38% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gamco Et Al stated it has 19,380 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 1,096 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.17% or 265,814 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 101,952 shares. South State Corporation has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Violich Management reported 28,500 shares stake. Old Point Tru Financial N A, Virginia-based fund reported 51,701 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 603,213 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). B Riley Wealth Incorporated owns 4,351 shares. Sky Investment Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.68 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 232,964 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) has risen 3.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M