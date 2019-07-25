Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Boosted by $10.93 Million as Stock Rose; Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Its O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stake by $4.77 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 133,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 386,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79M, up from 253,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 161,781 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 12,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.91 million, down from 117,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $20.5 during the last trading session, reaching $376. About 1.45 million shares traded or 129.04% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $503,508 activity.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Refinancing – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the 2019 REITWeek Conference â€“ Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman’s Dividend Growth And Strong Upside Is Country Music To My Ears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK) by 53,175 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $105.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 180,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.83% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 29,081 shares. 67,272 were reported by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.01% or 12,127 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 61,600 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 10,128 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 1,162 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 69,094 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 838,291 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 20,387 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,139 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 69,991 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 769,638 shares. Knott David M has 12,400 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broad Run Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 605,915 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 71,229 shares. Barr E S owns 14,188 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.14% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 327 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Company Ny owns 0.13% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 878 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Suntrust Banks Inc has 4,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 120 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr owns 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 237 shares. Brant Point Llc reported 0.97% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Vanguard Grp holds 5.93M shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 3,192 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Brown Brothers Harriman, New York-based fund reported 535 shares.