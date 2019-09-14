Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Position in Equinix (EQIX) Has Lifted by $7.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Fedex (FDX) Holder Oakbrook Investments Lowered Position by $1.74 Million as Stock Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 15,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 67,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.04M, up from 51,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 91,032 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 10,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 18,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT) by 183,704 shares to 113,245 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterpr (NYSE:PEG) by 83,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Llc holds 1.12 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 488 shares. Ashford Cap Inc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Greenleaf Tru reported 467 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 22,851 shares. Mutual Of America Lc holds 0.15% or 21,728 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 820 shares stake. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,359 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,138 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Country Tru Financial Bank owns 59,419 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corp owns 215 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 66,990 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 4,360 shares to 18,950 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 4,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 13.60 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.