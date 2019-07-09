Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased Holding in Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP); Falcon Point Capital Position in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Cut as Valuation Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 76,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 252,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.94 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 118,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,739 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.28M, up from 517,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 160,124 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Posts Stellar 2018 Performance But Tricky Road Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019, Zacks.com published: “How Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Zacks.com” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners declares $0.845 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Partners LP 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 29,673 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 18,050 shares. Enterprise Financial reported 0% stake. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs reported 103,177 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 418,750 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 16,000 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability reported 172,995 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.38% or 10.44M shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 310,188 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 12,076 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corp. Van Eck Assoc owns 14,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 169,765 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 83,588 shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.59% or 162,551 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $555,333 activity. 1,392 shares valued at $68,641 were bought by Haney Mark on Tuesday, January 15.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 R (NYSE:AMH) by 351,780 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $54.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK) by 53,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 230,028 shares to 868,970 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc. by 24,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 22,965 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Piedmont Invest holds 10,284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Brown Advisory owns 182,160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hudock Grp Limited Liability stated it has 139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 69,217 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 145,349 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 7.42M shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 118,137 shares. Paragon Management accumulated 18,279 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 8,006 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Limited Com invested 0.74% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Boston Partners holds 0% or 104,258 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.