Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lifted Stake in Golar Lng Partners (GMLP) as Stock Declined; Emerson Electric (EMR) Market Value Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Holding by $1.05 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 33,880 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 49,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.77. About 4.20M shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners (GMLP) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 347,073 shares traded or 78.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares to 201,654 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX) by 40,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 14,709 shares. Whitnell And Commerce has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dearborn Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. 47,605 are held by Reliant Invest Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 12,979 shares in its portfolio. 997,494 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. First National Tru invested in 37,277 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 3,012 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,499 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.04% stake. Ftb Advsr owns 8,855 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt holds 4,550 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.53% or 5.42M shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 128 shares. Papp L Roy & Associates stated it has 1.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 217,593 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comp Brasil De Distr (NYSE:CBD) by 14,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,508 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).