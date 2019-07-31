Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased By $18.33 Million Its Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Position; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Increased By $700,925 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) stake by 96.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 572,658 shares as Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 23,250 shares with $747,000 value, down from 595,908 last quarter. Healthcare Rlty Tr now has $4.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 421,108 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 65.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 13,225 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 33,277 shares with $1.79 million value, up from 20,052 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $72.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 4.26M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 100,790 shares to 1.91M valued at $62.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 142,390 shares and now owns 1.27M shares. Targa Resources In (NYSE:TRGP) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

