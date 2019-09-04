Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Stake By $4.18 Million; Eagle Capital Management Trimmed Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Position By $400,200

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) stake by 14.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 189,910 shares as Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP)’s stock rose 2.38%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 1.10M shares with $24.81M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Gaslog Partners Lp now has $917.13M valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 87,779 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 7.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 16,675 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 206,044 shares with $5.14 million value, down from 222,719 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.63 billion valuation. It closed at $26.72 lastly. It is up 2.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $111.58 million for 41.75 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Global A (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Global A has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $29.83’s average target is 11.64% above currents $26.72 stock price. Liberty Global A had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Pivotal Research.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 507,597 shares to 6.21M valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 29,002 shares and now owns 3.36M shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners has $27 highest and $18 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 18.27% above currents $18.88 stock price. GasLog Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley downgraded GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18 target. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Amern Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 61,440 shares to 1.59 million valued at $133.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 113,767 shares and now owns 922,669 shares. Golar Lng Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was raised too.

