Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Comp Brasil De Distr (CBD) Stake By $3.58 Million; DRAX GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (DRXGF) Shorts Raised By 10.31%

DRAX GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had an increase of 10.31% in short interest. DRXGF’s SI was 86,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.31% from 78,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 867 days are for DRAX GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)’s short sellers to cover DRXGF’s short positions. It closed at $3.37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Comp Brasil De Distr (CBD) stake by 62.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co analyzed 149,023 shares as Comp Brasil De Distr (CBD)'s stock rose 1.24%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 90,485 shares with $2.21 million value, down from 239,508 last quarter.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.

Another recent and important Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Drax Group: An Asymmetric Bet On A Significantly Undervalued Utility – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2015.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Alphabet Inc stake by 300 shares to 3,391 valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 5,715 shares and now owns 69,973 shares. Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP) was raised too.