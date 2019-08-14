Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Stake; Dorsal Capital Management Has Increased Its Pvh (PVH) Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) stake by 27.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 181,511 shares as Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC)’s stock rose 2.77%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 470,544 shares with $35.74M value, down from 652,055 last quarter. Kilroy Rlty Corp now has $7.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 262,321 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Pvh Corp (PVH) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Pvh Corp (PVH)’s stock declined 30.70%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 650,000 shares with $79.27M value, up from 600,000 last quarter. Pvh Corp now has $5.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.56% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 2.09M shares traded or 40.45% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – 2018 REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 9% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

Among 9 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $8200 lowest target. $121.22’s average target is 62.34% above currents $74.67 stock price. PVH had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Friday, May 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $9800 target. Wells Fargo maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) rating on Thursday, May 30. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $12000 target. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 3. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, July 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) stake by 5,000 shares to 5,000 valued at $28.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 706,000 shares and now owns 510,000 shares. Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was reduced too.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity. Shares for $99,408 were bought by NASELLA HENRY on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf State Bank (Uk) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bb&T Corp reported 9,269 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 2,397 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com invested in 7,002 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 18,950 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 0.1% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Horizon Investments Llc stated it has 2,264 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 21,796 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited has 0.02% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 200,596 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 4,000 shares. 6,831 are owned by Cap Finance Advisers Lc. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Among 2 analysts covering Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kilroy Realty has $82 highest and $81 lowest target. $81.50’s average target is 5.45% above currents $77.29 stock price. Kilroy Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 366,542 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Asset Management owns 18,927 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 122,373 shares. Ls Invest Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 5,382 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.02% or 241,853 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 423,494 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 508,894 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited owns 29,501 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 69,906 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 49,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 51 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 10,017 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC).

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.90 million for 20.78 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 142,390 shares to 1.27M valued at $97.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Usa Compression Pa (NYSE:USAC) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Spirit Realty Capi was raised too.

