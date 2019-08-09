Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Stake in Sony (SNE) as Stock Price Rose; Deluxe (DLX) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $420,411

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 38,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 106,390 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 144,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 1.50M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/04/2018 – BCCI: BIDS FROM STAR INDIA, RELIANCE AND SONY PICTURES ELIGIBLE; 03/04/2018 – SONY EXPECTS TO BOOK GAIN IN 1Q ON SALE, VALUATION OF SPOTIFY; 15/05/2018 – Variety: Entertainment One Hires Sony’s Mark Rodriguez for North America, Lat-Am Film and TV Sales; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 23/05/2018 – Sony needs a new Walkman; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Domestic Marketing Chief Christine Birch Under Fire; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY EPS Y388.32 Vs EPS Y58.07; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 209,568 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 199,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 289,999 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) by 118,520 shares to 635,739 shares, valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 210,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (NYSE:HTA).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6,609 shares to 128,945 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 24,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,480 shares, and cut its stake in La (NYSE:LZB).