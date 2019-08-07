Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Holding Lifted by 1607 Capital Partners Llc; Davidson Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $537,240 as Share Price Rose

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 321,177 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.88 million, down from 328,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.34. About 7.44M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 100,422 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 22,468 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Philips and Vietnamese Hong Duc General Hospital sign multi-year strategic partnership agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Basic Energy Services Needs To Buckle Up To Make A Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Core Laboratories Will Continue To Be Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: A Different Approach – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Fd Inc (CHN) by 183,138 shares to 256,292 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 256,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81M shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt (NUW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,971 shares. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth has invested 0.45% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Management Inc owns 4.47M shares. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Us Financial Bank De reported 1,400 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 3,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 258,511 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Com. Landscape Capital Lc reported 21,252 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Cambridge Invest has 11,908 shares. Sit Inv Associates has invested 1.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 5,127 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,414 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 1607 Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.71% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.05 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Cmnt (NYSE:ACC) by 32,554 shares to 205,714 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).