Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Amern Elec Pwr (AEP) Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Holding in Aes (AES) Has Increased by $2.96 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amern Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 61,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.21 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amern Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. About 1.86M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 486.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 164,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 198,093 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 33,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 8.92M shares traded or 57.41% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc by 104,179 shares to 4,950 shares, valued at $69,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 88,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,210 shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

