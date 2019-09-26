Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Share Price Were Volatile While Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Holding; Caymus Capital Partners LP Upped Range Res (RRC) Position

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 18,949 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 240.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 3.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.33 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 10.93M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 25,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd reported 18,903 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 3,971 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Inc Llp owns 69,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 345,483 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Inc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 4.67M shares. Reilly Financial Ltd holds 1,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 3,034 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors reported 12,048 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 34,118 shares. Next Financial Group accumulated 0% or 2,100 shares. 153,517 were reported by Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Co.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) by 29,958 shares to 224,579 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opportunities Fd Com (VTA) by 358,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Hi Inc Opp (HIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 0% or 4,100 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 2.47M shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bancshares Of America De has 3.67M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 1,238 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Millennium Mngmt holds 0% or 462,901 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc holds 0.07% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 35,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 113,496 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 39,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.61M are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Management. James Inv Research has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 8,700 shares. Reilly Finance Limited Co reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Another trade for 20,500 shares valued at $69,700 was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of stock.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 3.07 million shares to 681,732 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 3.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,744 shares, and cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.