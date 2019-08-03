Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Position by $800,544; Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted Ship Finance International L (SFL) Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 8,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 59,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 50,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Receives Second FDA Approval to Treat Appropriate r/r Patients With Large B-cell Lymphoma; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over payment to Trump lawyer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q After-Tax Profit $2.03B; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK CEOs set out diverging strategies; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Will Be Appointed Group General Counsel; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel Will Retire Over Cohen Payments

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Ship Finance International L (SFL) by 35.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Ship Finance International L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 398,937 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:; 19/04/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance Intl Limited Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Notes Due 2023 Offering; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – PURCHASE OF 15 VINTAGE; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 122,741 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $68.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 97,000 shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $114.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resrts (NYSE:HST) by 925,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partner (NYSE:NGL).