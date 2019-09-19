Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Holding in Hcp (HCP) Lifted by $36.79 Million; Camarda Financial Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Keycorp New (KEY) as Stock Price Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 3.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.38 million, up from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 321,964 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 301606.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 96,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 96,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 609,496 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mgmt has 0.17% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Trust Comm owns 11,301 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med reported 11,393 shares stake. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 919,300 shares. Df Dent Commerce Incorporated reported 47,211 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 299,779 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 2.21M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0.49% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Mgmt owns 515 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 64,687 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh accumulated 0.01% or 35,740 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 493,197 shares. Bokf Na owns 9,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 65,857 shares to 40,533 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comp Brasil De Distr (NYSE:CBD) by 149,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,485 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 463,635 were accumulated by Albion Financial Ut. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 36,400 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 107,207 shares. Blackrock invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Amer Rech And Communications invested in 2,154 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Acg Wealth invested in 0.03% or 11,145 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.32% or 15.63M shares. Winfield owns 17,355 shares. Whittier owns 398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Lc holds 11,505 shares.