Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Stake in Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Raised by $24.05 Million; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) as Valuation Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, down from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.99 million shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 08/05/2018 – Leanne Ford Explores the Many Shades of White; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 21/03/2018 – Two Ford Executives Recently Hired From Silicon Valley Opt to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – Business Insider: Ford says it’s already seeing a big impact from Trump’s tariffs; 15/04/2018 – ? Ford unveils 2021 robo-taxi […]; 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 23/03/2018 – Archinect: Detroit’s abandoned Michigan Central Station may soon be bought and redeveloped by Ford; 15/04/2018 – Ford plans driverless network `at scale’ by 2021; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECT ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE PLAY IN USA; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 4092.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 462,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 473,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 807,794 shares traded or 45.50% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Real Estate Adds Taubman Centers; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES CIO JON LITT TO TCO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE CENTER NOI, EXCLUDING LEASE CANCELLATION INCOME, UP 4.7 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.88; 10/05/2018 – TAUBMAN FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. PROPOSALS; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Sees Underperformance as Driven by Apparent Conflicts of Interest Between Taubman Family and Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SENT LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ITS NOMINATION OF JONATHAN LITT FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN BOARD; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc reported 0.01% stake. Scotia has 210,805 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 85,903 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.20M are owned by Strs Ohio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 125,615 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 1.44% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 1.44M shares. 3,230 are owned by Cordasco Network. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 33,182 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Loews reported 37,261 shares. Vanguard Group owns 297.38M shares. 17,405 were reported by M Hldgs Securities. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP owns 456,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 347,700 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $95,950. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR also bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 97,000 shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $114.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 255,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).