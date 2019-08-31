Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Increased Cyrusone (CONE) Stake by $5.92 Million; Boothbay Fund Management Has Lifted Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by $1.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 211.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 15,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 5,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.2. About 172,461 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cyrusone (CONE) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 113,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 922,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.39 million, up from 808,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cyrusone for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 520,964 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 186,327 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2,423 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 131,756 shares stake. Caxton Assocs LP reported 0.15% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Regions Financial Corporation owns 33,102 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Mackenzie Financial Corp has 32,974 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 3.21M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Matarin Cap Management Llc reported 102,088 shares. First Tru Lp holds 4,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 957,038 shares. 1.24 million are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Stephens Ar reported 7,476 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 24,853 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,706 shares, and cut its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology and Hexagon Announce New Collaboration to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Process Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Tech +3.9% after upside FY20 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 11,431 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Echo Street Management invested in 124,817 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Qs Invsts reported 4,500 shares. 15.73M are held by Vanguard Inc. Apg Asset Management Us invested 0.67% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,850 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 64,900 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 11,427 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company accumulated 24,855 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.34M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 4,206 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc invested in 0.13% or 50,873 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 24,305 shares.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Digital Realty (DLR) Enhances IBM Cloud Capabilities in Sydney – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.