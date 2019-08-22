Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Stake In Walt Disney Co (DIS) Was Has Boosted; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stake Maintained by Falcon Point Capital Llc

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,067 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 15,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 821,282 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.07M market cap company. The stock increased 5.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 94,196 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,190 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 24,595 shares. 492,817 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,491 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valley National Advisers holds 1.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,650 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.97% or 33,515 shares. British Columbia Invest owns 659,415 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. American International Gru stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 472,708 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 396,723 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP has 36,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 207,423 shares. Hap Trading accumulated 317,332 shares. Rbo Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.58% or 171,850 shares in its portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 97,000 shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $114.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 47,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,614 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CRTC Wholesale Broadband Pricing Decision Threatens Canada’s Broadband Future – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bad News But Good Outlook For NXP Semiconductors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Boingo Awarded the Wireless Rights for Two Major MTA Projects in New York – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.