Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Raised By $24.05 Million Its Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund (MUS)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) stake by 4092.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co acquired 462,476 shares as Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO)’s stock rose 3.11%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 473,776 shares with $25.05 million value, up from 11,300 last quarter. Taubman Ctrs Inc now has $2.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 175,329 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 5.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 22/05/2018 – Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Again Endorse Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 27/04/2018 – Green Shoots for Retail at Taubman; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES CIO JON LITT TO TCO BOARD; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON LAND & BUILDINGS’ BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF LITT; 27/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS ROBERT AND WILLIAM TAUBMAN FORFEITED A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THEIR BASE SALARY IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q FFO/SHR 88C; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Taubman Centers Shareholders

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS) investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 12 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 14 sold and trimmed positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.10 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 10,768 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 168,985 shares. Security Capital And Mngmt holds 959,985 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 77,126 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 230,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp reported 320 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 233,994 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company reported 0% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 8 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 41,166 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 7.27M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 38,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) stake by 177,950 shares to 1.92M valued at $108.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX) stake by 189,600 shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Taubman Centers had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 19.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 14,619 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) has declined 1.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.65% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. for 141,361 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 56,032 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 403,795 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 113,367 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $160.26 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.