Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Share Price Were Volatile While Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Bartlett & Co Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Position by $1.76 Million; Shares Declined

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 103,129 shares traded or 38.45% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 48,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.04 million, up from 977,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 401,667 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Acquisition by 62,000 shares to 154,984 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rmg Acquisition C 24 Uts Exp 02/07/24 by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Gordon Point Acq.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 25,875 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability invested in 128,367 shares. Mariner Llc stated it has 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 1,400 were reported by Us Bankshares De. Sit Inv Assoc reported 4.07 million shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Bulldog Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 153,517 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Mngmt Inc reported 4.67 million shares. Next Gru invested in 2,100 shares. 78,189 were accumulated by Thomas J Herzfeld. 1607 Ptnrs Llc reported 0.79% stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 18,903 shares.

