Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Holding in Golar Lng Partners (GMLP) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $591,375; Valuation Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 31,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 38,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, SFJ Deal to Develop Investigational Molecule Abituzumab; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners (GMLP) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 245,346 shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Co has 27,585 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Krensavage Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 9.28% or 412,809 shares. 1.16M are held by Amer Group Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,147 shares. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore holds 0.07% or 2,465 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 15,082 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.91% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dana Inv Advsr has 296,281 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Motco invested in 65,518 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Edge Wealth Lc holds 2.76% or 134,626 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 6,952 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation holds 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 34,431 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kcm Advsr Limited Com reported 47,690 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 7,858 shares to 19,359 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

